To The Daily Sun,
Laconia Area Center – Community Action would like to express its heartfelt thank you to Lisa Judd and the Laconia Rod and Gun Club for filling our pantry shelves! Lisa contacted us, to see how our pantry was holding out. When I reported our donations were very low and requests for food assistance were growing daily, she took things into her own hands and organized a food drive for the Common Pantry. Within one week she had advertised, organized and contacted 94.1 FM and Vista Foods to help.
Last Saturday, at the Rod and Gun Club community members could donate to our pantry with “no contact” via the drive through model. The result was beyond amazing! There was a box for cash donations and we received support from Laconia VFW, Combat Warriors, Shelly Brewer, Harry Bean, Fred Caruso and the Laconia Rod and Gun club, just to name a few. Vista Foods was taking calls and running orders throughout the event, filling carts with call in donations! Thank you to Vista and their staff!
When you hear things like “we are all in this together” or “it takes a village” this is what they mean! We received so much food and so many donations! Thank you to Fred Caruso for his live broadcast allowing us to remind people The Common Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9-12 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday 1-4 p.m. at Community Action Area Center. We are located at 121 Belmont Road in Laconia and our phone is 524-5512. We encourage any member of the towns we serve (Laconia, Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, Alton and Barnstead) to stop by when we are open if you have any need for food for your household.
Thank you to each and every person who came to the event and dropped off food for the pantry. Your generosity is appreciated and you can be assured your donation will help many households have a little peace of mind during a time of crisis knowing there is food to put on the table!
Lynn Tonkin, Area Center Manager
Laconia Area Center
