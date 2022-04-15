To The Daily Sun,
My name is Loreley Godfrey and I am 17 years old from Portsmouth. I am the policy director of the student-led organization Seacoast Students for Sustainability. As a coalition of eco clubs across the region, we are rallying in Market Square on April 22, Earth Day, at 3:30 p.m. to celebrate our planet and advocate for sustainability.
In the past couple decades, we have made incredible strides for climate action in New Hampshire — from writing a climate action plan, joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, and phasing in renewable energy.
But there is still more to do. Our 2007 CAP has unenforceable and outdated goals. Only a fraction of funds from RGGI are devoted towards renewables, a 19% margin that pales in comparison to states like New York that direct 40% to energy efficiency. And finally, our state still largely relies on fossil fuel to power our electricity when we have access to incredible solar and offshore wind power.
After a week of Earth Awareness at the Portsmouth, Oyster River, and Dover high schools, join us in honoring the earth, appreciating our accomplishments, and calling for more action. We will be hearing from local students and prominent legislators on the successes and failures of our response to rising global temperatures.
Reach out to me at loreleyg@gmail.com for more information on this Earth Day Rally.
Join us in celebrating our planet and advocating for sustainability.
Loreley Godfrey
Seacoast Students for Sustainability
