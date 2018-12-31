To The Daily Sun,
On Friday, December 28, I was involved in a horrific traffic accident on the Laconia Bypass. After skidding on a patch of ice my car hit the guard rail, slewed across the highway and hit the opposite guardrail and was then hit by a huge semi! By the grace of God I am still alive.
My heartfelt thanks go to the first two people who stopped to assist, an off-duty Laconia police officer, whose name I did not get, and an off-duty Belmont EMT named Mike. After such a terrifying experience, these two young men took care of me and the situation, and their kindness and obvious caring was very reassuring. They stayed with me until the Belmont EMTs arrived — again, some very kind and caring people — to take me to the hospital where the medical staff were truly wonderful, friendly and helpful.
I consider myself fortunate to live in a place where kindness and consideration is so prevalent that even the worst situations can become bearable. Once again, my sincerest thanks to everyone involved. God bless you all!
Denise Williamson
Laconia
