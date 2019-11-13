To The Daily Sun,
The young people of our vast community, the self-help network, are amazing to listen to and observe as they help one another to change each other’s lives. Perceptive, intuitive and devoted to one another, they are their own best shot at consistent recovery.
Consistent recovery means better lives, less heartache, intact families, job security and advancement, more hope, more love, less crime, happiness instead of despair, monetary savings for us all … on and on.
When those who are struggling through their initial or medium-term sobriety bond together in a room filled with 60 or more people, they feel loved, supported and safe. When that is happening, they find within themselves the strength, talents and articulate skills that make me envious. They carry the message to one another with a high degree of flair blended with compassion.
If you feel that those who are addicts in recovery are not worthy and should be “thrown” away, go sit at an open meeting where “earth people” are allowed and quietly listen. You will learn a lot. But be aware that you will also learn more about yourself.
For those who believe in the youth of our recovery community, thank you! Our children are dying at the rate of three per day and we need all the help we can get.
Michael Tensel-MLADC
A&D Recovery Counseling
Laconia
