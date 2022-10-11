We live in a society where people like to label anything they don't agree with. It seems that we've been hearing the words Radical and Extremist frequently. It seems that the far-left love to intimidate, to diminish, and to suppress opinions they don't like. There is a "Bi-partasian" group in Belknap that openly supports big government and wants to "rid the county of this invasive species." They have posted their recommendations should you need help deciding who to vote for. Being right of center is an automatic X.

I believe Radical Extremism occurs on both sides of the political isle!

