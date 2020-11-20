To The Daily Sun,
Just want to say that the quality of care at LRGH is wonderful, in spite of the current financial crisis they are undergoing. I had to be there this past week for medical testing. I found myself wondering if I ought to be finding some other place to get the job done at, but I chose to just go and try to trust. Now that all is said and done, I wanted to share how impressed with the staff I was. From the brave and kind woman who did my "drive-by" COVID test required the day before my procedure, to the nurses, the reception area, the doctor, the anesthesiologist, and anyone I might have overlooked. You guys rock. Thank you. These health angels are doing their job during a pandemic, and doing it well and respectfully. I felt safe, which is certainly important in these times. I left feeling grateful for the care I received and thank everyone who works there for how I was treated. LRGH will surely weather this storm, both COVID and financial, and we can be assured we have a good and strong hospital in our area to rely on. Well done. They may be a "small" hospital, among a sea of giants, but they are good and they are here to stay.
Linda Heminway
Bristol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.