To The Daily Sun,
Regarding the story on page 17 of your Dec. 20 edition: "Yemeni mother wins fight to give dying son last kiss:"
At the Berlin wall, President Reagan called out, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"
Today, Citizen Carberry calls out, "President Trump, make a door in your wall and let Shaima Swilleh stay in the USA with her husband!"
Bill Carberry
Plymouth
