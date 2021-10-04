To The Daily Sun,
In a recent letter here, GOP state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, who represents Moultonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonboro, tried to defend his extremist radical right record by changing the subject to criticize President Joe Biden’s policy on immigration. It made no sense and did nothing to address his radical ideas and associations.
For example: Do you hate that people are coming into your school board meetings and yelling about critical race theory? It was the most divisive topic of the year, making life miserable for school board members, who are our neighbors and dedicated community members. Who would incite that kind of behavior and why? The who is Rep. Cordelli. He, along with Free Staters Jason Osborne and Keith Ammon, jointly introduced the critical race theory bill.
As Free Staters, both Osborne and Ammon moved to New Hampshire with the avowed purpose of destroying local and state governing bodies and eventually seceding from the U.S. It’s on the public record and everyone who follows New Hampshire politics is aware of the Free State Project and of Osborne and Ammon. Yet recently at a public forum in Wakefield, Cordelli was asked about the association, and his answer, “I do not know much about the Free State Project. I have no idea if the other co-sponsors of that bill were Free Staters or not.” That’s hard to believe, but even harder to believe is that he would co-sponsor a bill and not have a clue about the motives of his co-sponsors.
The bill was so radical that even his own party refused to vote on it. Unfortunately, he and his Free State buddies successfully got it stuck on the budget. Gov. Chris Sununu refused to veto the budget partially out of fear of upsetting Cordelli and his ilk, thus pushing a once moderate governor toward the extreme right.
Cordelli demonstrated his contempt for public school advocates when attending the Sept. 14 Moultonborough school board meeting. All the board members wore masks, even when they spoke. In a display of radical defiance, Cordelli spoke maskless.
More recently via a tweet to his followers, he endorsed radical right flamethrower U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from Colorado. Her anti-choice messages are about as extreme as they come. In Cordelli’s endorsement, Boebert says every woman should carry a glock handgun to fight off rapists. Then there would be no worries about rape and abortions. Someone did point out that two thirds of all assaults are caused by people known to the victim.
So, you can make up your own mind about Cordelli and his extreme radical right ideologies.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
