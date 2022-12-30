On the internet, www.vaersanalysis.info keeps track of all COVID-19 VAERS records that were erased from the system or hidden from public view.
On Dec. 16, 2021, an FOIA request was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control about a 2-year-old (VAERS ID 1887456 originally) who died in six hours after his first Pfizer COVID-19 shot, which was accidentally published, but can still be viewed on the VAERS analysis website at www.vaersanalysis.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/1887456-1.png.
The CDC responded "A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request." That's true only because the CDC changed the VAERS ID number, and when it was published for the public the report left out the boy's age and his home state among other things, 340 days later.
The report on the 2-year-old stated "Patient began bleeding out the mouth, eyes, nose, and ears within six hours of shot. Died that night." The CDC didn't approve the shot for that age until Dec. 9, 2022, and the injection was on Nov. 18, 2021.
Questions:
1. Why did they choose to withhold the record from the public for the 2-year-old, so that no one but them would even know it had ever existed?
2. Why is anyone even injecting 2-year-olds (injection date was Nov. 18, 2021) when it wasn't approved yet by the FDA for that age?
3. Did Alaska know about this VAERS report when it rolled out vaccines for 6 months to 5 years three days after it was approved by the CDC and FDA?
4. Has anyone reached out to the boy's family?
We should be asking these questions, but not on social media like Facebook or YouTube, who would shadowban it, or blacklist it as "mis/disinformation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.