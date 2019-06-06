To The Daily Sun,
E. Scott Cracraft pens his latest column on May 28 about "White and European Supremacy" and actually makes some sense for a change. He talks about how racial inferiority emanates from white supremacy. There is truth to that, though that occurred many decades ago.
Most of that bigoted thought process came from the racist Democrat Party. Actually, it still does. From Margaret Sanger to N.Y. mayor, "Bolshevik" Bill de Blasio, it remains the province of the Democrat Party. The mayor celebrated the passing of a New York law that essentially allows abortion up until the point of birth. Pro choice to this Gotham ghoul apparently means that a women has the right to kill her baby at any point of her pregnancy, and that the growing child inside the womb has no right to live. He loves Planned Parenthood, the organization that aborts a wildly disproportionate number of black babies compared to other races. This is chillingly barbaric and racist in the extreme. That this is happening in today's society should make all of us feel very sad and troubled.
Remember when Democrat President Bill Clinton said that abortion should be, "safe, legal and rare"? A writer for the N.Y. Times, recently removed the term, "fetal heartbeat" from a news story about the current science on growing babies. This person instead used the non-scientific term "embryonic pulsing." Like the Washington Post, the N.Y. Times has long since eschewed journalism in favor of hiding the truth from it's readers. It no longer has any integrity, but is now a mere propaganda mouthpiece for the progressive leftist movement in this country.
Lynn Rudmin Chong thinks that de Blasio would make a marvelous president and I guess she knows that because she admits that she has been watching a lot of CNN. The same CNN that is the propaganda network arm of the Democrat Party. She defines Mr. Bill as "high achieving." And just what would those achievements be, pray tell? Increasingly, even his own party feels that his policies have been an abysmal failure. Of course, one would be unlikely to know that if one uses the Clinton News Network as their primary source of information.
Back to the delusional Professor Cracraft. In the year 2019, which party continues to treat blacks as though they are inferior? Still in need of affirmative action and quotas as though it were the 1950s? Sending black students to colleges that they are not equipped to compete in, and so they fail, after suffering though an inadequate education from attending poorly run public schools. Which party thinks it is a good thing to lower academic standards for blacks, all in the name of racial equality? Which party thinks school choice is a bad idea? Which party thinks that reparations are needed to assuage their guilt? Go ask professor Marc Lamont Hill. All in the name of equality, diversity and fairness of course.
Which party bemoans the fact that blacks are not capable of acquiring a photo ID? Which party thinks it is better to let the government be the daddy for black children, rather than their biological father? Which party thinks it is unfair to expect black students to adhere to the same behavioral guidelines as the rest of the student body? Would it ever even cross the professor's mind to read the works of some of the greatest black thinkers of the 20th century, including Walter Williams, Thomas Sowell, Shelby Steele and Larry Elder? I guess that would most likely be a rhetorical question.
Acting more like the host of a nightly CNN program, the professor claims that "racism and white nationalism have experienced a huge growth in America in the last two years." You know, since the "cruel and ignorant" President Trump took office. How to connect those dots? Mr. Cracraft, so very clever is he. Citations please Mr. Cracraft. It is the Democrat Party that always has been and remains the party that looks down on black citizens, to this very day. They claim the mantle as being the party of compassion because they will "take care of blacks who are just not able to compete against the supremacist white people."
In my humble opinion, that is a pile of demeaning and condescending claptrap. Telling the black population that they just can't make it without the government taking care of them is so very patronizing, isn't it Mr. Cracraft? The Democrat Party and the progressive left, not liberals, accuse others of doing exactly what they are doing. Is the professor clueless about his projection, or is he purposely trying to paint the right of doing exactly what the left is doing?
Conservatives are concerned with actions and results. Leftists are only concerned about feelings and good intentions, and promoting their progressive ideals. They would rather attack you then debate you. So which party and which group of people are really acting in a divisive manner because they loathe the idea of a constitutional republic and would just love to fundamentally transform this country into a socialist utopia? Soul searching is in short supply on the left, isn't it Professor Cracraft?
Russ Wiles
Tilton
