To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take this opportunity to ask that you consider voting for Don Bolduc in the upcoming primary election on September 8. Don Bolduc is running to be the Republican nominee for for U.S. Senate. His story is one that needs to be told. He grew up in Laconia and, after high school, he became a police officer in his hometown. Subsequently, he joined the U.S. Army as a private. In his 36 of service to our country, he rose to the rank of brigadier general.
General Bolduc’s life of achievement is no easy feat and while in service to our country, he earned two awards for valor, five Bronze Star medals, and two Purple Hearts.
I recently had the opportunity to meet General Bolduc. He is a regular guy; he is one of us. He brought his two-year-old granddaughter with him as he dedicated a bridge in Gilmanton, which bears his name. General Bolduc spoke of his desire to continue to serve our country and of his desire to continue to fight for our veterans. He wants to ensure that those in need get the benefits to which they are entitled. He emphasized that our veterans who suffer from PTSD should not be mired in red tape and lost in the system.
I am confident that Don Bolduc will provide the constituent service we all need if he is elected to the U.S. Senate. Don Bolduc is not wealthy and he is not able to invest millions of dollars in his campaign as his opponent has, but rather Don Bolduc’s run to be the Republican nominee was funded through a significant amount of small contributions given by citizens of New Hampshire. As demonstrated through his life of selfless service to our country, we could not ask for a better candidate for U.S. Senate.
Lee Ann Moulder
Center Harbor
