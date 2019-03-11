To The Daily Sun,
Please vote YES to Amend 4.Z Solar Energy Systems (Amendment 1 of the Sanbornton Town Warrant)
The Sanbornton Planning Board has proposed Amendment 1 to its existing solar ordinance which will provide protection for all property owners, as well as providing a framework by which solar, including large industrial solar farms, can exist in the town without damaging the town’s rural character and without impacting property values. The new ordinance is needed, as the old ordinance, which was hastily approved after a proposal for one of the largest solar farms in the state was submitted to the town, is too vague and allows large scale solar to exist in all zones, including in the historical district and the recreational zone (surrounding the lake), with few protections for abutting property owners. The proposed ordinance, which the Planning Board spent months preparing and reviewing, is more comprehensive and thoughtful of appropriate areas for all forms of solar.
As with any new ordinance, lots of inaccurate information has been spread regarding its content. I would like to address some of these issues.
The proposed ordinance does not seek to eliminate a property owner’s ability to install solar on his land. Residential solar is allowed in all zones. Larger solar installations are restricted to certain zones. It has been suggested that industrial-sized solar installations would be restricted in the town due to the small size of the commercial district, where industrial solar is allowed with a conditional use permit; however, industrial solar installations are also permitted in the forest conservation district with a conditional use permit. The forest conservation district constitutes the majority of the undeveloped land here in the Town of Sanbornton. For reference an industrial sized solar installation would consist of tens of thousands of solar panels covering roughly 100 acres of land.
It was suggested this proposed ordinance takes payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements between the town and a solar developer off the table. The decision to approve or deny a PILOT is done through the Selectboard based on a project’s benefit to the community. This ordinance does not mention PILOT agreements or restrict them in any way for any size solar installation.
Setbacks and planted buffer zones were described by some as a new type of zoning that was arbitrary. Yet most towns with existing solar ordinances have setbacks and planted buffer requirements. Sanbornton is rural and the residents of the town have stated that they want the character of the town to remain rural and forested in nature. Without things like setbacks and planted buffers to mitigate the visual impact of solar farms, property values would be impacted and solar would not be welcome in the community.
I ask you to vote yes for this amendment as a way for the town to move forward with allowing for new types of economic development while maintaining the town’s rural character and property values. This ordinance provides protections for both people who want to develop solar energy installations and property owners, and allows the Planning Board to have clear and defined requirements for the approval solar development within the town. The proposed ordinance is by no means perfect but it goes a long way to allowing for commercial/industrial business to coexist with rural residential properties with minimal impact.
Michelle Jackson
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.