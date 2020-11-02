To The Daily Sun,
Oo the customers/members of the N.H. Electric Co-Op, of which I am one:
Three points of information from a member who voted against the broadband issue but cherishes the democratic process:
1. Richard Knoz, president, N.H. Broadband Advocates' closing comment in his letter last week, (democracy can sometimes work) was snide, sneering, arrogant, condescending and certainly uncalled for. But then, what else would one expect from someone who obviously thinks democracy is only for fools. Certainly not a humble and gracious "Thank You for supporting the broadband issue." Mr. Knox, didn't your mommy teach you any manners?
2. Make no mistake, the vote to change the Co-Op Charter has given power to the board to act without member input on issues far into the future and well beyond broadband. Anyone remember the 30 year fiasco of Seabrook and the cost incurred for which the members got NOTHING except higher electric bills for 30 years.
3. N.H. already has the forth (4th) highest rates in the continental U.S., after those bastions of liberalism #1 Mass. ,#2 Conn. #3 If R.I. If anyone thinks the costs for broadband will be borne only by those who use it. . . "wanna bet?".
Lansing Reinholz
Meredith
