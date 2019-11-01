To The Daily Sun,
Please trust me when I tell you the Everyone is Welcome to Laconia sign that I purchased at Multicultural Day and proudly staked in my front yard is not confirmation that I am in favor of Laconia becoming a sanctuary city. If I had thought this would shout to all the world that I’m in favor of our city becoming said sanctuary city, I would not have purchased it. I wouldn’t even have to research and weigh the pros and cons of such a decision, I just could never support this option. I’m not a racist; I’m a realist. We don’t have the space nor means to support an influx of additional citizens at this time.
However…
In the mid 1970s, my family and I, along with Laconia Mayor and First Lady Edwin and Pauline Chertok and others were instrumental in hosting a family of five escaping from Vietnam. A gracious gentleman offered to allow the family to move into his vacant home in Laconia. The Jaycee organization and their families began the process of filling the home with all that was needed to raise three young children. We put the word out in the Evening Citizen newspaper and our phones rang off the hook with Laconia residents begging us to allow them to help. They gave kitchen items, three baby beds, living and dining room furniture, towels, clothes, food and so much more. The small house was brimming with the warmth that Laconia is capable of as the young family crossed over the threshold.
I know that that Laconia is still out there. Laconia residents are kind, caring, and generous. Just reading about all the wonderful programs throughout the year and the way neighbors help one another each and every day brings such joy.
I have to question why in the world Peter Spanos, the Republican candidate running for a nonpartisan position as mayor in little old Laconia, would want to create such a storm over a non-issue. It’s bad enough our country has been torn apart because of hatefulness coming out of D.C. We can do better than this. We are better than this.
I support Andrew Hosmer because he is a gentleman who will be fair, will listen to issues and will present a positive image at the Council table. What we don’t need is more division in our families, our friendships, and our beautiful City on the Lakes.
Catherine Tokarz
Laconia
