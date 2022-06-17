To The Daily Sun,
The recent attempt to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is more than chilling. This country is founded on the fairness of justice. In response to the leaked information from the Supreme Court regarding abortion, Senate President Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and said, "You won't know what hit you Justice Kavanaugh." This was followed by a comment from New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, "There will be a revolution." This political rhetoric is dangerous for the country as people hearing this may decide to take action that can be deadly. Regardless of party affiliation we deserve and expect more from elected officials.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
