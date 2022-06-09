To The Daily Sun,
We are being told that Sen. Maggie Hassan is one of the most bipartisan Senators in Washington. This is like me trying to convince you that I was a swift boat captain on the Mekong Delta which is quite a stretch. A person will go to any length before an election to win your vote. Unfortunately, the truth is similar to telling someone who likes chocolate cake that if the frosting is chocolate the rest really does not matter.
Why do politicians like Sen. Hassan want to look more like a Republican? The answer is to convince you that she is a global thinker when her loyalty is to the far left Democratic party and nothing else. This is not conjecture. Her track record is a mirror image of Senate President Chuck Schumer from New York.
Unless there are changes put in place by the voters there will be no improvement. Stop the wishful thinking.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.