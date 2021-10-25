To The Daily Sun,
This is a fragment of a recent dialogue between me and my sister. I had sent her a copy of your article about the revitalization of downtown. We had been discussing my thesis that cities, as currently designed, were obsolescent. As a lifelong city dweller, my sister disagrees.
Your office has a copy of her latest book.
Her comment on the article and the paper: "This is such a great little paper. I hope it can continue to thrive," Maggie Jones Patterson, professor of journalism, Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Thanks for your excellent paper!
Ken Jones
Laconia
