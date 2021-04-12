To The Daily Sun,
I am a student at Bridgewater State University studying social work with a minor in childhood studies. Over the course of this semester I have continued to educate myself on some of the social issues, particularly with COVID-19. I have been focused on familiarizing myself with mental health and how COVID-19 has impacted adolescents' mental health while learning online.
Research on this topic shows that routines and structures that have been broken because of COVID-19, and trying to adapt to the "new" way of learning and living, have a significant impact on adolescents' mental health. The World Health Organization has also expressed its concern over the pandemic's mental health and psycho-social consequences. It speculates that new measurements such as self-isolation and quarantine have affected usual activities, routines and livelihoods of people that may lead to an increase in loneliness, anxiety, depression, insomnia, harmful alcohol/ drug use, and self-harm or suicidal behaviors.
It is essential to remember and understand that mental health is existent, but it is not talked about enough to be "normalized." It was not until the pandemic hit that we started seeing a rise in mental health numbers that became more apparent and talked about. As a society, it is essential to talk about mental health so that those who may be struggling know they are not alone and there is help available.
Some resources that are put into place are school counselors, social workers, therapists, and many more professions that can help individuals who are struggling with mental health. Having a solid support system of families, educators, counselors, social workers, psychologists, and many more can help distressed feelings and help children cope with their life changes due to the pandemic. I believe the resources in place can significantly impact helping individuals who are struggling with mental health both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also crucial that we make it more accessible for individuals to get help, hold zoom calls or group meetings, call with school counselors, implement school counseling into the core curriculum, and make mental health a priority.
Bringing more awareness to mental health is one way that we can help individuals struggling; it can also help end the stigma that may be associated with mental health. Ensure that teachers or adults who work with the adolescents are in contact with caregivers/families to create consistency for the child by making a plan and openly communicating. Taking some of these steps can put us one step closer to helping adolescents who may be struggling with mental health before and during COVID-19 while learning online.
Kelsey Fuller
Mirror Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.