To The Daily Sun,
I worked with John Randlett on the Planning Board for many years and served with him on the Selectboard. John’s background is accounting, he knows budgets and served the budget committee before running for a Selectboard position. John is the person we need giving his voice on important town business. It takes a few years on the board to get a sense of what is going on in each town department, John uses his knowledge to help solve problems, saving money for the taxpayers whenever possible. John spoke up to support the agriculture community when the Planning Board attempted to make changes that would have been disastrous for the landowners and farmers who have worked so hard to maintain Plymouth's charm and agricultural heritage. John’s wife Joan is a Plymouth native and Plymouth is fortunate to have John in our community. Please vote with me for John Randlett on March 9.
Mike Ahern
Plymouth
Plymouth
