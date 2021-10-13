To The Daily Sun,
The National School Board Association wrote a letter to the Department of Justice asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to stop parents from voicing their opinions as to subject matter that parents do not want their children to be exposed to in the classroom.
Garland contacted the FBI to track down the parents who are speaking out against controversial issues. This is a direct assault on our citizens' first amendment rights of freedom of speech.
Joe Biden ran for president to protect our individual rights which he indicated President Donald Trump supposedly had put in jeopardy. Unfortunately, Biden has done more to breach his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution than we have experienced in recent history.
The school systems in America belong to parents, grandparents and taxpayers, not the bureaucracy. Parents should be allowed to express their opinions freely even if their opinions are in opposition to what school boards are proposing. This is called airing of ideas. It is NOT an act of terrorism!
The FBI has no jurisdiction over our local school districts. Parents, grandparents and taxpayers need to contact our congressional delegation (Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, and Chris Pappas) and tell them to object to Garland’s overreach by the DOJ. If this overreach continues then citizens need to organize and elect school board members who will be responsive to the desires of our parents.
Kathy Rago
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.