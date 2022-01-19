To The Daily Sun,
Keep government out of my life. Don’t tread on me (but let me tread on you).
How many times have we heard that from “small government” conservative politicians? Here in New Hampshire, their efforts continue to affect our lives. I have never seen elected legislatures work so hard to impose more government into my life. The very same people who toss around these slogans have:
• Passed legislation that interferes with a woman’s right to decide, with the advice of a trusted medical advisor, to make health decisions that affect both her and her family.
• Passed and continue to propose more restrictive voting laws.
• Continue to try to pass restrictions on how we approach a worldwide pandemic. Don’t tread on me seems to mean “But I can tread on your right to be protected,” by using the force of my vote to deny you and your children a safe environment, one that keeps this virus mutating.
• Proposing that the property tax money we and our communities have dedicated to our public schools be “stolen” (yes, stolen) to send to private schools that lack oversight of personnel, curriculum, how the money is spent. Your action interferes with my “contract” with my community to educate all our children.
I have never witnessed a group of politicians who have tried more vigorously to intrude in my life and the lives of my fellow citizens.
Keep government out of my life? Are you kidding?
Judith Ackerson
Franklin
Log In
