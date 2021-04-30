To The Daily Sun,
As to the issues with the stage, Doug Lambert's letter put the points nicely. Moreover, surely such problems should not be foisted onto the taxpayers of this city. One would expect due diligence done well before contracts were finalized for the work, which due diligence should have included, but not necessarily be limited to, competently drafted contracts, feasibility studies and careful attention to the qualifications of the candidates bidding on the work. The taxpayers are entitled to those contracting on their behalf that they act as first rate fiduciaries. Typically, cost overruns are the result of change orders requested by the principal. Cost overruns not the result of documented change orders signed by city fiduciaries, before work is done, should be born by the contractors. The taxpayers, by contract, should be indemnified for workers compensation issues, by contract. The same goes for materialmen's/mechanic's liens.
The taxpayers should not be looked to for more sums than agreed to by contract, before work began. The contractors should have posted performance bonds. The costs to address problems with the stage, or any other problem, should be absorbed by the professionals who signed the contracts. Those who contracted to do the work should have malpractice and/or errors and omissions insurance. Then there is the matter of the licenses. The taxpayers are entitled to contractors who are licensed and in good standing with their respective professional licensing boards. The taxpayers are entitled to professionals with Blue Ribbon credentials, experience and reputations.
Doug Lambert is right. The issues with the stage had to have been known early on, before contracts were signed. Someone is responsible and it beggars belief this was an oversight. Talk about the nose on the face.
Joyce Donohue
Laconia
