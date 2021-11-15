To The Daily Sun,
In response to Mo Baxley's letter in the Nov. 2 Sun: Just another mindless shill for puppet-master Andrew Hosmer. If Baxley had any brains, she would know that these allegations against me, Robert Fisher, and Richard Littlefield are pure fabricated, contorted, garbage. But Baxley doesn't have the intellectual honesty or capability of confronting the reality that she might be fighting the wrong fight on the wrong team. The reality is, the rest of us are working, contributing to the economy and society while these mindless Democrats are completely consumed by the one thing they might be good at: lying and hypocrisy. For the party of "civility" and "community" and "respectful discourse," Baxley sure is angry... Fortunately, most people can see the truth beneath the angry face. For me, I never promised civility or respectful discourse. I am just honest, no matter how it makes Mo feel.
Joshua Youssef
Laconia
