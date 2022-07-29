To The Daily Sun,
Want to send some information out that you won’t see on CNN, MSNBC, etc. As some may have noticed there’s a little crisis at the border. In April, there were 201,800 illegal border crossings, and the numbers keep skyrocketing. Here is something I learned reading an article by Michelle Malkin. Millions of tax dollars are now going to leasing a giant campus, a former international school that failed. This campus, which is not the only one in the country, will house the unaccompanied minors pouring into the country illegally. And yes, we will fund their medical and dental care, therapists, and lawyers too. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Settlement will operate this new campus and the existing 100 shelters in multiple states. The operations’ budget in 2017 was $1.4 billion. This year, the Biden administration requested a budget increase to $3.2 billion. This does not even include the $2 billion the administration re-routed from COVID relief — meant for American recovery. The money HHS, I mean we, are paying to rent this campus will probably go straight to the communist Chinese company that is basically the lien holder of the property. Think this helps our inflation and gas? Now, don’t get me wrong, I am all for controlled, vetted immigration — which is what we had, before this administration destroyed it. Unless you are 100% Native American, your family immigrated here, that’s great. But when we have the drug cartels openly high-fiveing and jumping for joy, because they can move their fentanyl so much easier now, something's wrong. Not to mention the human sex trafficking and terrorists. Yes, some are crossing to escape the dangerous corrupt country, but open borders will turn this country into exactly that. Open your eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.