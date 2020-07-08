To The Daily Sun,
In early June, Donald Trump visited a medical products facility in Maine that produces COVID-19 cotton swabs. He toured the production line wearing no mask or protective gear and subsequently the company destroyed all the swabs that were manufactured during his visit. "Typhoid Mary" will be visiting New Hampshire this Saturday as Trump stages a political rally in Portsmouth. Welcoming him to New Hampshire should not be part of our best practices in containing the virus.
John T. Goegel
Canterbury
