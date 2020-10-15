To The Daily Sun,
Glenn Cordelli has served the citizens of Sandwich, Moultonborough and Tuftonboro very well over the last eight years. His is the voice of calm and reason and will continue to be our voice in Concord. We need him to be returned to his duties and responsibilities in our state government.
Please vote for Glenn Cordelli.
Josh Bartlett
Moultonborough.
