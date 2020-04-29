To The Daily Sun,
I don't want to belittle the great work all our first responders and medical staff do. I really think that we need to acknowledge the others that really in my opinion take the most risk and that is the men and women that do whatever is needed of them. The janitors, ordeals, laundry workers, trash collectors and I can go on. Theis people are the backbone of our society.
Again please thank the little known people.
Joseph Froehlich
North Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.