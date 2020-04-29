To The Daily Sun,

I don't want to belittle the great work all our first responders and medical staff do. I really think that we need to acknowledge the others that really in my opinion take the most risk and that is the men and women that do whatever is needed of them. The janitors, ordeals, laundry workers, trash collectors and I can go on. Theis people are the backbone of our society.

Again please thank the little known people.

Joseph Froehlich

North Sandwich