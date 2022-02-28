To The Daily Sun,
The First Amendment is something that we should never take for granted. The freedom of the press portion of which is of upmost importance for the survival of our country.
It is the right of the press to publish anything as they see fit. Rights and responsibilities can and do clash occasionally. Is it ethical to publish a letter that makes blatant lies about the COVID pandemic and vaccinations that have been developed to save lives and halt the severity of COVID? Making letters like this available to the public is akin to publishing a letter that advocates drunk driving. Would it be in the best interest of a paper's readership to print a letter that says drunk driving isn’t dangerous, it’s just something the government made up? Think about that if you will.
Jon C. Solberg
Campton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.