To The Daily Sun,
There are many political signs saying defend choice and education/reproductive rights are on the ballot.
There are many political signs saying defend choice and education/reproductive rights are on the ballot.
First off, education and reproductive rights are not ballot questions on Nov. 8. I assume (which I shouldn’t do) this to mean to defend choice for a woman's right to abort her baby. Not sure why they are defending choice on this matter since New Hampshire already has a six-month abortion law in place (maybe they want to allow abortions up to birth or even babies born alive). I know they don’t defend choice for education. These signs by Democrats only defend choice when it is for their best interest.
Many actually think religious schooling/home schooling will skew a child’s development, which is not good for society. Democrats don’t want to defend Education Freedom Accounts or a parent’s choice to decide what is the best way to educate their child. Many think teaching grades K-3 about sexual orientation, gender identity and racism is good for these little people. Think this isn’t true? Go to www.citizenscount.org and type in the Democrat candidate’s name in the search box.
To go along with the above, SAU4, Newfound Area School District parents just found some real ugly teachings in the new elementary school curriculum in this past week (see school board meeting video; watch first hour or start at 45 minutes www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPYMeTUyCt0).
Democrats want it both ways; for abortion, against a women’s choice by what means her child should learn.
Vote John Sellers for state representative, Grafton District 18, and the rest of the Republican ticket, this time around to protect your freedom, rights and keep socialism out of NH and the U.S.
One team, one voice, one vote, one win to get this right; otherwise, we all will pay the price for the next several years. Vote Nov. 8.
John Sellers
Bristol
