To The Daily Sun,
I have seen letters to the editors lately where people think it is wonderful for a woman to destroy an unborn baby who cannot speak for itself and call it “woman’s right to decide.” They also think voting without an identification card is a good thing, or if you don’t live here full-time, you should be able to vote. They think this type of voting is a good thing for New Hampshire and us who are 100% vested in NH. Again, they think those who do not want to take the risk and get multiple vaccines are evil people and we should be denied health care or access to a hospital. They want everybody to get injected no matter what the risk is and be injected with a drug that once in your body can never be reversed.
In the love of God, I am asking where are the Christians today? Get out of the church pews and take a stand between good and evil. What I’m talking about are all the injustices that are happening today and those injustices they are trying to make into laws. How can government officials allow abortions and call it “health care”? What kind of people want the right to kill a baby up to birth and even after he/she is born, again calling it “health care”? Why are we humans so bent on destroying our children, our heritage? Why does mankind want depopulation and using abortion as a means to that end? You have to wonder who is behind all this. Soon they will want to kill or imprison all people that do not believe as they do and disguise it as “mental health rehabilitation.”
I am asking Christians and the good moral people of NH to stand up now. Stand up and stomp out this decrepit way of thinking. Vote for those who love life and will protect our liberties and freedoms. Get involved, run for office, you could win and make a difference. Can’t run then give financial support. Start following what God asked us to do. Go preach the good news of Jesus Christ.
Take a stand for God, show your faith in him and start telling everyone there is hope in Jesus. Tell them to repent from their sins (we all have sinned) before it is too late. Change to a new direction by living for Jesus and God. Don’t wait, do it today.
John Sellers
Bristol
