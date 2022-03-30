To The Daily Sun,
After reading Rep. Mike Bordes' letter to the editor stating he will represent all his constituents, I had to write because in his last sentence he says “I will never be or support any extremist in either party”. That’s not representing all. Extremist is defined by dictionary.com as “farthest, utmost, or very far in any direction". Am I an extremist because I’m willing to stand up against tyranny and evil lawmakers? What if I were to say we all need to come to God like never before or we will lose our country forever, does that make me an extremist? To some maybe.
Calling people extremist is almost saying they’re terrorist. These are words the democrats and liberals use. I wonder who is the real RINO? Seems to me the Free Staters and Liberty people want less government, less liberal public school policies, education freedom, parental choice, keep liberties we have and get back liberties we lost. Sure, some may want to secede from the union which probably will never happen unless an extreme event took place (and with this current government that may happen).
I’ve been in New Hampshire for 14 years and learned the NH way fast, live free or die for it. I left Massachusetts because of no representation for me and extreme taxation (why do you think the ones left behind shop here?) Have you not noticed all the states around NH are blue and people like the Free Staters, Libertarian and others are trying to keep NH red. If the Free Staters/Liberty people started a Liberty Party, then the Republicans would never win another election, is that what Mike Bordes wants?
We need to stop the infighting and unite to oust the democratic destruction of NH and the United States. Yes, I believe the Democrats and others are systemically destroying our country by removing one liberty/freedom at a time (which started with removing God from our schools), making our laws blurry until they have 100% government control over us from cradle to grave. If that is what you want, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York are just a few miles away.
Why do we need government to do every little thing for us, aren’t we hearty New Hampshirites? We should know how to Live Free and be willing to fight to keep that freedom.
For those of you that are on the sidelines reading these letters, get into the game otherwise we lose. Donate money, your time, write a letter, hold signs, go to meetings (even ones at the State House), reason with people that will listen and anything else you can think of to do to support the NH way. You are not too young or too old to help.
Stay focused and unite with like minded people and get the job done. We’ll never agree on everything but we will agree on many things.
John Sellers
Bristol
