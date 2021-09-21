To The Daily Sun,
Newfound School Board SAU 4 has lost touch with who they serve. On Sept. 13, they approved a “new revised reopening plan” making masks mandatory. Then they went and added vaccinations requirements. Only two board members voted against this insane segregationist plan. The plan states if a student was in contact with a COVID person the unvaccinated student must quarantine while the vaccinated student may go back to school. This adds fear and causes bullying among the students. Seems to me the school board and superintendent want our entire family’s medical records now, and this is a violation of HIPAA and sounds illegal.
At the last meeting I challenged the student liaison to take a poll of her fellow students and see if they like wearing a mask or not, if the mask protects them or not, and if they had a choice of wearing a mask or not, would they! All I see are teachers and staff putting fear into the students that they may die or cause someone else to die and that is just irresponsible. Maybe students should never drive a car for one day they may be in an accident and maim or kill someone. Keep in mind, 5 million of 7.5 billion people have died, that means you have a .0066667, thousandth of one percent chance of dying because of COVID.
In The Washington Post on Sept. 15, there was a well-written article on natural immunity and how effective it was historically fighting infections, but this obviously does not fit the school board agenda in fear mongering because they never added it to the plan or talked about natural immunity.
I could cite many studies on masks and their ineffectiveness and let’s face it, hardly anyone (students or adults) wears them correctly, never mind the extra germs and increased CO2 they are breathing in all day long. Is this child abuse? I think so.
Calling all patriots and other liberty and sensible minded folks, you either get involved now or forever lose the kids to a new fear, the fear of everyone around them.
We need two common sense people to run for school board in March, one from Alexandria and one from Bridgewater who will put a stop to this nonsense.
John Sellers
Bristol
