To The Daily Sun,
Letters to the editor this week around Gov. Chris Sununu dropping wearing of masks and people stating everyone be vaccinated is a problem for me. Where is my liberty, where are my rights, where is my freedom over my body? Should I take a risk of dying to wear a mask for you? Should I take a risk of dying by being vaccinated for you? Every person must have a say of what goes into their body or what medical device they want to use or not (masks). Everything in life we do is a risk. Every person must assess the risks they are willing to take.
If some people think it is too risky, or worried or fearful about catching or spreading COVID-19 then they should stay home and wait until this is over.
Last I saw, 99.74 percent survive COVID-19. Think about it 99.74 survive!
As Elon Musk stated everyone dies! I wonder if he quoted from the Bible! I say no one should die before their time but do you know when your time is? You could be vaccinated today and die tomorrow. Assess the risks you are willing to take, but don’t make others take the same risks.
John Sellers
Bristol
