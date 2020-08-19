To The Daily Sun,
Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us that “hatred paralyzes life; love releases it.” Being exposed daily to the constant spouting of hate and discord by the never-Trumpers is extremely disheartening and depressing. How can anyone hate another human being so much? Easy answer: mind manipulation by the constant propaganda coming from the mainstream media and cable “news” outlets CNN and MSNBC. It’s as though each of these two channels is in competition to out-hate the other. It’s unfortunate that some hate-Trumpers never allow their remote to roam a couple of channels away to get another viewpoint. To them, Fox is political porn, another misconception constantly fostered by its competition.
Unfortunately, hatred has hijacked journalism. Sadly, journalism is on its deathbed.
Even before he took office, Trump was facing hate-filled rhetoric and false accusations, courtesy of the Democrat Party. It has never stopped, and the hate brigade loves it.
Trump is not the dumb oaf that the vitriolic left would have us believe. He can be rude, crude, sometimes embarrassing, and often makes me cringe, but he gets important things accomplished and, most of all, he fights to make it happen! His accomplishments are many, despite the vicious hatred from the other side of the aisle. Unlike his opponents, he does not want to transform America. He finds it reprehensible to tear down a system of government that has been working successfully for over two centuries, and replace it with a system that always fails. Socialism isn’t suddenly going to be different this time.
Sadly, if the never-Trumpers were asked about his accomplishments, most would undoubtedly find all of them offensive. Even the recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates would be downplayed.
I miss my friend, Bob Meade, very much. His keen mind always sorted out the trash from the truth. He never hated, and always took a reasoned approach to prove his point. His columns and letters to the editor were very compelling and are sorely missed. If he had not been taken away suddenly, I know he would have many comments about the hatred that has consumed our great country. It’s been said that hating people is like burning down your own house to get rid of a mouse. Hatred is a corrosive disease. For the sake of our souls and our country, it must be stopped.
John R. Thayer
Laconia
