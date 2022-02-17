To The Daily Sun,
On Feb. 9, I went to my weekly therapy session and my therapist seemed preoccupied so I asked her what was wrong. She informed me that as of Feb. 14, she may not be able to be my therapist anymore. I asked her why and she told me that, per order of the Department of Health and Human Services, she would be required to be vaccinated in order to return to work, and she is not the only one. This is nothing more than an attempt by government bureaucrats to control workers by threats and coercion.
Think I'm paranoid? Why then would they allow my therapist to do video sessions in the past then all of a sudden not allow her to do them if she refused to take the vaccine? They told her she would not get paid if she saw her patients that way. They are also messing with her schedule without giving her advance notice so she has to tell some patients, last minute, she has to cancel their appointment. Do these control freaks realize how dangerous that is? Or do they just not care?
Suicide has been steadily on the rise since 2009 (probably before that but I couldn't find the data). There were 244 suicides in New Hampshire in 2021, that is a concerning number. There is already a shortage in the mental health industry, now DHHS wants to compound the problem by forcing workers to get vaccinated or be let go, even though it is scientific fact that being vaccinated does not keep one from getting or spreading the COVID virus, it only makes the symptoms less for someone who is vaccinated.
Finding a therapist you gel with is not an easy thing to do, and it takes time to build up a rapport with one once you find a good fit. And now, in the name of control, DHHS wants to screw that up.
If you or someone you love is in the mental health community, I urge you to call DHHS at 603-524-4485 or even better, the office of the governor at 603-271-2121, and ask them why they are doing this and putting people's lives at risk. There is absolutely no good reason to do this.
John Ohanasian
Laconia
