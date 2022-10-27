I may not live in Meredith but I do live in New Hampshire and I care deeply about the future of our state. Given the magnitude of the many issues facing our state, I would be remiss if I did not tell you a few things about my mother, Cindy Creteau-Miller.
Growing up, Cindy was heavily involved in our local school district. She was an active participant in the Parent Teacher Association and served as a member of the district’s school board. While on the school board, my mother advocated for maintaining a high level of rigor and integrity within the district’s curriculum, advanced effective learning programs to help prepare students for the future, and fought for responsible budget management and transparency for taxpayers. As a father, the educational success of our future generations is my top priority, a priority my mother shares.
Furthermore, Cindy is acutely aware of the challenges facing businesses in New Hampshire as she owned and operated an inn located in Walpole. Cindy understands the difficult challenges New Hampshire businesses face today such as high inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and a tight labor market, and is equipped to help address them. Her business experience coupled with her prior extensive involvement with the school district makes Cindy uniquely equipped to take effective action toward addressing the labor and skill shortages.
Cindy’s most important attribute is the ability to effectively problem solve and reach solutions. My mother cares deeply for New Hampshire, she was born and raised here, and wants her grandchildren to have every opportunity possible. If you are tired of political games and unnecessary grandstanding that have become too commonplace in our politics and seek a serious leader who truly wants the best for NH, I implore you to vote for Cindy Creteau-Miller on Nov. 8.
