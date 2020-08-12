To The Daily Sun,
I just wanted to express how pleased I was to hear that Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris to be his running mate. I feel that she will be a real asset to the campaign and will bring a lot of energy to the ticket.
Senator Harris really stood out for me during the Brett Cavanaugh confirmation hearings and I remember coming away being very impressed by her. She is smart, witty and a tough fighter who will not be intimidated by the onslaught of personal attacks that will likely be on the way from President Trump and his supporters.
I support Joe Biden for president. He is a good and decent man with a compelling life story. He is the right person to lead our nation during this time. His decision to pick Senator Harris only reinforces my opinion of him.
Like many Americans, I am concerned about the direction of our nation and the lack of any coherent message coming from the Trump administration. America needs a proven leader and someone who has the ability to heal the fractured relationships in our country and around the world. Someone who will deal in reality and actually listen to his advisers and medical experts. For me, that person is Joe Biden.
John McCormack
Laconia
