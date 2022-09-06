It seems strange to hear anyone trying to start a conversation to overthrow the government of the United States. It is even stranger to have a group, any group, of elected representatives to the legislature, any legislature, local, state or federal to attempt to introduce a bill calling for New Hampshire to secede from the United States of America. This legislature is not a club and these representatives and their followers should realize that by law as well as custom and tradition we are bound together as one nation ... the United States of America. The dissolution of the United States of America has no place on any ballot. Many of our countrymen and women gave their lives to preserve and protect the Constitution of the United States and our way of life to have it dissolved by those dissatisfied by their views of the way things should be.
While it is not perfect, the government of the United States, from the local voters, to their representatives in their town, to those representing them in state offices, as well as federal offices, are still the best in the world.
