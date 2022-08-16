Democrats are saying it is about time that these corporations start paying their fair share. The new Climate, Tax and Health Bill taxes corporations a minimum of 15%. Who is going to pay the tax; you, me and everybody else; not the corporation?
Here is what Sen. Maggie Hassan, Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster gave the people of New Hampshire: new taxes on gas and oil; new taxes on corporations and small businesses; new taxes on medicine; $80 billion to the IRS to hire 87,000 new employees; $300 billion to fight climate change.
There are some good things in the bill. However, you have to be an accountant to understand. Electric vehicle credit: EV must be built in North America, no Chinese material, families that make up to $300,000 are eligible. Good luck with that credit.
The IRS is the new "Gestapo" for the Democrat party. The 87,000 new employees have to have something to do.
We are no longer energy independent, paying high gas prices, inflation is 9.1% and will go higher; and companies are trying to hire new employees. So, let's hit the corporations with new taxes.
Recent letters to the editor praising President Joe Biden have stated it is the greedy corporation causing problems in the United States. It is capitalism, move to China, Cuba or other third world country. Ask yourself: do you want to invest in a corporation losing money?
