To The Daily Sun,
Car manufacturers have been asleep at the wheel for over a dozen years with regard to electric vehicle adoption. I’m a Tesla fanboy and proud to be an owner since 2018. Tesla began building “Tesla SuperChargers” years before they began to build their first EV cars. Notice they are called “Tesla SuperChargers” because Tesla is the manufacturer not “government subsidized” chargers. Where are the “Ford Chargers”? Where are the “GM Chargers?” They don’t exist because internal combustion engine manufacturers have been asleep at the wheel. New Hampshire Drive Electric has been trying to get electric cars for people to demo, but ICE manufacturers can’t seem to get their act together and are relying on government funding. Why is that?
Tesla and New Hampshire Electric Cooperative have led the way to the future by providing incentives to install charging connections at home where 95% of our charging occurs. This means on long trips (longer than 300 miles) we can conveniently rely on Tesla SuperChargers. Thank you Tesla. Tesla SuperChargers are located close to mall areas where, while you spend half hour enjoying a cup of coffee and a relieving pee, your phone can inform you that your vehicle is ready to continue to its destination or next Tesla SuperCharger. Try to let that sink in. Tesla is the leader in EV adoption not GM as our crony president has publicly stated.
For those that live in apartments, there is an opportunity to rally the owners to install charging connections for their apartments, not unlike the restaurants and hotels that offer free or close to free charging for their customers.
Google “Tesla SuperChargers” and check out the available and under construction SuperChargers for the entire world. Amazed yet? Google maps clearly show where NH Co-op has installed (just South of Stanyan Road in Moultonborough) a significant amount of solar panels to support the sub station off Moultonboro Neck Road. Thank you NH Co-op. This is an example where energy companies are coming to the forefront of electrification.
Want a demo ride in our Tesla? Glad to do it – call me.
Jean Royer
Moultonborogh
