I was at the school board meeting last week when Laconia School Board member, Dawn Johnson, made unsubstantiated accusations about the search for a new principal for Laconia High School. Her words were amplified by citizens who loudly called Superintendent Steve Tucker "despicable." Superintendent Tucker is thorough, thoughtful and experienced. He will conduct a professional search which balances stability with a process that will produce the best results. His professional judgement has always put the best interest of the students first.
I was shocked that Ms. Johnson would breach the bounds of ethics and behavior expected of a member of the school board during a meeting by accusing Superintendent Tucker and School Board Chair, Aaron Hayward, of collusion in the search for a new principal. I was even more shocked that she breached the limits of her position as a member of the school board with a letter to the editor in which she named Superintendent Tucker and Board Member Hayward, accusing them of "working behind the scenes to help each other out with secret closed-door deals and coverups." She had absolutely no evidence to offer.
I support Superintendent Tucker who has been calm and professional in the face of a barrage of attacks month after month in the school board meetings. We are very fortunate to have a superbly capable and qualified superintendent.
