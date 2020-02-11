To The Daily Sun,
I consider it a badge of honor to be “attacked” by liberal Democrat Ruth Larson over my letter regarding the proposed recreation center for the town of Alton. By now most readers of this paper recognize Ruth for what she is: a far-left liberal Democrat from New Jersey. My husband and I are also transplants from New Jersey but, unlike Ruth and her husband, we came, we saw (and loved what we saw), and we didn’t change a damned thing. After all, who wants to bring New Jersey to New Hampshire?
Yes, my husband is a selectman for the town of Alton and I’m Mrs. Wittmann not “Ms.” Ruth’s husband (whose name she chooses not to use) is a county commissioner who was a make-believe Republican.
As for this proposed recreation center, anyone with half a brain knows you don’t bring hard-working young adults to a town by entertaining them and their kids. You attract them with good, high-paying jobs. I’m sure there are hundreds of people who come here on vacation each year who wish they could live in Alton, but a recreation center is certainly not high on their priority list for making a move here.
While the population of the town in general may be aging, I have to ask, then, why would you make it even harder for the older people to pay their taxes so a few can go to an indoor place to “recreate?” Alton citizens (of all ages) are rightly concerned about the huge tax burden the building, maintenance, and staffing of such a facility would place on taxpayers in a small town like ours.
If you think I’m in the “minority” you’re greatly mistaken. This very same thing is being fought in small towns all over the state. It’s part of the “urbanization of New Hampshire.”
The online survey for this recreation center (which conveniently only allows for those in favor of it) lists many items the town already has, including hiking and biking trails, parks, ball field, tennis courts, etc. Seems to me the big “want” here is an indoor swimming pool, and for that you’re going to burden taxpayers? You don’t have to drive far to find an indoor pool!
By the way, it’s not the government’s job to entertain people. And if there’s ever a need for a recreation center, let the private sector fund it, staff it, and make a profit off it.
There are three people running for two open Select Board positions in Alton. One of them is clearly in favor of a recreation facility and what it would do to the property taxes. Pay attention, voters. Question the candidates on this subject (and others) before you vote.
Chris Wittmann
Alton
