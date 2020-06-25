To The Daily Sun,
For several months, mystery has permeated operations of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department. Laconia Daily Sun news coverage and editorial comment reveal that departmental operations have not been normal for the last nine months. We also know that The Sun’s effort to obtain relevant documents via a 91-A request was refused by the Sheriff’s Department. Thus many important facts remain shrouded in secrecy.
We do know that during the last nine months, Chief Deputy David Perkins, the department’s second-ranking officer, has been the subject of three “investigations,” was suspended for a week without pay and was then placed on forced leave with pay for almost six months. The cost for all of this has exceeded $50,000. During this time, it was widely known that Perkins intended to run for sheriff in the upcoming election, as did the third ranking-officer in the department, Bill Wright, who has had the open support of Sheriff Moyer.
Recent letters to the editor show significant public concern about what has been happening and a desire for answers as to what has been going on in the Sheriff’s Department. Highly respected, long-time former Belknap County Sheriff Stephen Hodges declared approximately three weeks ago: “I strongly feel that Dave Perkins has shown over the last 24 years of his law enforcement career that he is a capable, honest and hardworking individual. Please keep all of this in mind over the next few weeks, until hopefully this matter gets resolved.”
Since Sheriff Hodges’s letter, three significant things have happened. Perkins announced his retirement and that he is not running for sheriff, presumably because of the cloud that continues to hang over his reputation from the “investigations,” suspension and forced leave. Bill Wright is running for sheriff, currently unopposed. What has not happened is that the underlying matter has not been resolved, and the curtain of secrecy has not been lifted as the Sheriff’s Department has denied The Daily Sun’s renewed request for relevant documents.
None of the relevant documents, including the three investigative reports, have been shared with the county commissioners. I urged my fellow commissioners to support transparency and to urge the opening of all records to the public. A memorandum from me to my fellow commissioners at the beginning of May concluded: “We have nothing to hide and the shroud of secrecy that has hung over this matter for almost 9 months should be lifted. If Chief Deputy Perkins did something wrong, he should be dealt with appropriately. If he didn’t, he should be vindicated. Most importantly, the public has a right to know.”
Although my fellow commissioners have disagreed, my position has been strengthened by two recent New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions. Accordingly, I, not as a commissioner but as a citizen and taxpayer, have made a 91-A request for the relevant documents. If refused, I will ask a court to enforce the Right to Know law and lift the veil of secrecy.
Hunter Taylor
Belknap County Commissioner
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.