Why does the Colonial Theater need to be a $15 million project? I understand that, if money were no object, it would be wonderful to have a beautiful theater like those found in the big cities … BUT things are different now than they were 125 years ago. Do we need a theater that recreates the grandeur of the past? Has anybody come up with the cost of a “basic” renovation? I wonder if half this project’s cost is for deluxe and ornate furnishings, when four walls, a stage, lights, and seating are the actual needs. Sure, it’s not that simple, but it seems that a simpler approach that’s affordable might succeed when a nicer but unaffordable choice might fail.
Don Gray
Laconia
