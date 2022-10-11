Tim Lang is anything but an extremist. He's not affiliated with any groups wanting to get rid of public schools or even government. He's a fiscally conservative public servant who is responsive to the needs of all of his constituents. While there are certainly issues that Republicans and Democrats disagree about, Tim is a good person and willing to work across the aisle to find solutions for problems that beset us today.
I find it bothersome that someone would write a letter associating him with anything even leaning toward secessionism to score political points.
Saying he votes with extremists 80% of the time may be because there are some traditional Republican values that may seem extremist to the very liberal left. I'm pretty sure you will find that Kate Miller, if elected, will vote over 80% of the time with what Republicans think is an extremist left agenda.
It would be great if people could talk about the great things their candidate will do rather than exaggerating or downright lying about what the opponent might do, but, unfortunately we are a society fueled on anger right now, so it's easy to tear things down.
One more thing, thank you to both Kate and Tim for running on the issues and not slinging mud. It's nice for a change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.