To The Daily Sun,

Tim Lang is anything but an extremist. He's not affiliated with any groups wanting to get rid of public schools or even government. He's a fiscally conservative public servant who is responsive to the needs of all of his constituents. While there are certainly issues that Republicans and Democrats disagree about, Tim is a good person and willing to work across the aisle to find solutions for problems that beset us today.

