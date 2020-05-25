To The Daily Sun,
I am running for another term as a board director of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and wanted to thank Coop members for their support in the past and humbly ask for it one more time. During my tenure on the board I have worked diligently to foster a spirit of community among members of the cooperative, the employees, both Union and non-union, and Coop management. As a community we have accomplished some great things together:
— As Chair of the Power Resources committee we were able to lower your electric rates by 26 percent this Spring!
— We are also working diligently to procure more sources for renewable electricity and better support members who are seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.
— Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our union line workers, member service restore times have never been faster!
— We have launched a new program called Voice of the Member to better communicate with members and better understand your concerns, needs and wants.
— We are also preparing to launch a program called Voice of the Employee to improve internal communications and to ensure that all employee voices are heard.
— We will begin returning equity to our members through a capital credits program beginning in July of 2021 — you will receive a credit on your invoice for the amount of equity you have earned.
There are many more initiatives in the works to save you money, improve our services and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. These include battery storage pilot programs, Electric vehicle charging stations, automation of the electric distribution system and much more; and finally we are exploring how we can best support and facilitate broadband in our service area.
Tomorrow’s cooperative will be cleaner, greener, more affordable, and better able to empower you to live independently and comfortably. In closing, again I humbly ask for your vote to return me to the Board of Directors for one more term to help assure a brighter future for our community.
Harry Viens
Center Harbor
