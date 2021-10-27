To The Daily Sun,
As we are closing in on the Laconia election for mayor I would like to weigh in on Dawn Johnson as the best choice for the voters. Laconia has seen many changes over the past few years yet there are many things that have not.
Laconia is still faced with problems that have been overlooked, such as the homelessness issue and a drug and crime problem that are continuing to grow.
The current administration has yet to seriously weigh in on the Laconia State School property in a manner that will add more of the property to the state park system, preserving it for future generations recreational purposes.
These issues have remained over the last several years and have not been addressed. Passed over by an administration more intent on the growth of multi-million-dollar special interest projects than the down to earth issues that really matter to the residents.
Dawn Johnson could just be the candidate and new mayor who will address the issues that really matter to the common citizen.
Harold French
Senator District 7
Canterbury
