To The Daily Sun,
I am deeply concerned about the recent politicization of the process of choosing Gunstock Area Commissioners. I can honestly say that in my decades of involvement at Gunstock I rarely even knew the political affiliations of commissioners, because frankly it just didn’t matter. Commissioners were selected based on their talent and their interest in seeing Gunstock succeed as a county-owned asset operated as a commercial enterprise. Belknap County Delegates’ role simply consisted of interviewing and selecting commissioners from the interested applicants. In the past two years that dynamic has drastically changed.
Rep. Norm Silber of Gilford is on a quest to either privatize Gunstock or reduce it to a skeleton of its former self. To accomplish his mission, he has actively recruited candidates who he knows will do his bidding of ruining Gunstock. Commissioners Peter Ness and Jade Wood are both Silber candidates. Dr. David Strang, despite his declarations to the contrary, is his latest recruit. Dr. Strang is deeply involved in the inner workings of the conservative wing of the Republican party. It will be difficult if not impossible to detangle himself from his political ties in his role as Gunstock Commissioner.
Similarly, candidate Doug Lambert has made no secret of his ultra-conservative views and his opinions of Gunstock. He has publicly declared that Gunstock would be better off as a private company. He concludes that simply because it is government owned it is being run poorly, is inefficient and that its management is sub-par.
I have no idea whether Heidi Preuss is a Democrat or a Republican, because again, it just doesn’t matter. What I do know is that she has a deep interest in Gunstock and a wealth of business finance and industry specific knowledge. She has no agenda other than to see Gunstock continue to thrive as it has for the past two decades.
I urge all residents of Belknap County to tell your representatives to keep politics out of Gunstock and let its outstanding management team continue to do their jobs. Select Heidi Preuss as the next Gunstock Commissioner.
Greg Goddard
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.