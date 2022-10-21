To The Daily Sun,
I would like to comment on the recent letter to the editor by Sandra Ringelstein, where she outlines “The most important issue facing NH is boosting economy.”
Everything she mentioned we already know. We feel it everyday at the pump, the grocery store, etc., due to the ever increase in inflation. What she failed to tell us is who caused this problem in the first place, and what she would do to solve this problem. The fact is that she is a socialist Democrat and part of the problem. All she can offer us is more of the same and nothing that will change our path to a more productive future for our families.
I only hope when she talks about “robust public schools” that they will be free from all the woke teachings that destroy the minds of our children and force families to leave our public school system. She also talks about “the integration of clean energy initiatives into the utility sector will propel New Hampshire forward."
I only hope that she is not suggesting that we install numerous windmills along our beautiful coastline along with all the problems. Disadvantages of offshore wind farms are higher cost, creating the infrastructure for offshore wind farms can be expensive and complex, especially over deeper waters. Maintenance and repairs, noise and visibility, fewer local jobs (according to American Geosciences.org). We have had a Seabrook nuclear power plant online since 1990, and Seabrook Station has an outstanding record of safe operations, and is designed to withstand earthquakes and other natural events stronger than ever recorded in the region, and has many layers of security protect the plant.
The solution to the problem she outlined is to vote Republican on Nov. 8.
George Mottram
Moultonborough

