To The Daily Sun,
Last week, I received a letter from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services informing me that my Covid-19 test result was negative. The letter also contained brief information about how to reduce the risk of future infection. Strangely, the letter made no mention of masking-up for safety, a proven effective means of self-protection and of reducing the risk of infecting others.
Other than recommending that I practice social distancing and wash my hands, the letter referred me to a website and to the Centers for Disease Control. What a terrific, wasted opportunity to promote a science-based, known effective prevention measure! I can’t help but think that political concerns trumped public health in the department’s half-baked communication.
We need better leaders, men and women who will follow the science and make it easier for the public to make choices that respect the need to protect all of us from the current Covid pandemic. That’s why I will vote for Bill Bolton for State Senate in District 2. Unlike his opponent, who opposes a mask requirement, Bill will stand up for public health measures to protect New Hampshire residents and visitors.
Bill Bolton will put public health first because that’s the only way we’ll ever get to a sustainable reopening of our economy. Just look at colleges around the country that have tried and failed to reopen because too many students flout basic protections. Just look at Arizona and Florida, where the rush to reopen — and the absence of mask mandates — fueled a tsunami of viral infections. We’re better than that.
The science is clear: masks can significantly reduce the risk of sharing and contracting the coronavirus, most of which is spread through airborne transmission. Governor Sununu’s recent mandate that groups of 100 or more individuals wear masks is a start, but woefully insufficient to thoroughly contain the virus. Rather than pass the buck to cities and towns across New Hampshire to make the difficult choices, we need a coordinated, statewide approach to require universal mask usage. Apparently, Bob Giuda minimizes the risks that we face. Bill Bolton does not.
Leaders like Bill Bolton will make the tough decisions that the governor and his party are unwilling to make. Bill is a man who has dedicated his life to public health and continues to serve his community in any way he can. Please join me in supporting him on November 3.
George Hacker
Ashland
